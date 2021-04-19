The six new artfully designed votives feature such romantically named fragrances as Georgette (a southern magnolia, lily of the valley, and white amber) and Verdant Verve (an oakmoss, neroli blossom, and fresh thyme), each priced at $36. "We were thinking about the escapism of a candle, and how scents inspired by the outdoors can transport you at a time where we were all indoors," Cook Stone explains. Scroll ahead for a full sensory experience of each lovely new scent as we traipse through Otherland's secret garden.