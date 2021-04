What We Know About The Indianapolis FedEx Factory Shooting

On Thursday night, a 19-year-old gunman named Brandon Scott Hole opened fire at a FedEx Ground facility near Indianapolis, killing eight people and wounding several others before reportedly taking his own life. Hole was a former FedEx employee according to a Friday afternoon press briefing from Indianapolis Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt. While details continue to emerge regarding a possible motive — the gunman is said to be “ known to federal and local authorities , and a relative reached out to authorities warning about that person’s potential for violence,” according to CNN reporting — a clearer picture of what happened is also coming to light. Law enforcement officials are beginning to detail what is the country’s deadliest mass shooting since 10 people were gunned down at a grocery store in Boulder, CO... a little over three weeks ago.