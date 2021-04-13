Justin Bieber Says Marriage To Hailey Was “Tough” & Was Walking “On Eggshells”

The dramatic ups and downs of Justin Bieber’s career are emblematic of the difficulty of reaching an enormous amount of fame at a young age. But in a recent interview for GQ's May cover story, the 27-year-old singer explained that it is his faith and his marriage to Hailey Baldwin Bieber that have led him to a healthier and happier life.
However, Justin shared that even though he had always felt "compelled" to marry (“I just felt like that was my calling. Just to get married and have babies and do that whole thing"), his marriage has had its difficulties. He revealed that he had a fair amount of unresolved trauma and personal demons, and he didn't know how to be open about them with his partner.
“The first year of marriage was really tough,” Bieber said, “because there was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust. There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’ ”
He continued on to say that he spent his first year as a husband “on eggshells” because he was afraid he would threaten the best thing he had in his life.
Justin and Hailey secretly got married September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas over the summer. A year later, the couple hosted a second much bigger wedding ceremony with friends and family in South Carolina.
Despite a tepid start, Justin now says that things are much better, and that the loneliness that he felt before he found Hailey has all but disappeared. He said that he and his wife are now “just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we’re building these memories."
"It’s beautiful that we have that to look forward to," he continued. "Before, I didn’t have that to look forward to in my life. My home life was unstable. Like, my home life was not existing. I didn’t have a significant other. I didn’t have someone to love. I didn’t have someone to pour into. But now I have that.”