Both Of The Crown‘s Prince Philips React To The Death Of The Duke Of Edinburgh

The series premiered in 2016 and focuses on the life and rise of Queen Elizabeth II. Matt Smith, who received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2018 for his portrayal of the Duke of Edinburgh in the first two seasons of the show (which covered the 1940s to 1960s), wrote in a statement , "I’d like to offer my condolences to Her Majesty the Queen and the Royal Family. Prince Philip was the man. And he knew it. 99 and out, but what an innings. And what style. Thank you for your service old chap – it won’t be the same without you.”