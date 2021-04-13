A.E. Osworth Wrote A Love Letter For Their People

I looked at fandoms on the whole, and this is what happens a lot: people make a lot of assumptions about what is in someone else's brain, heart, life, and then talk on the internet like they know it for sure. And that is how they come to know what they know, which is that they're making things up, they are speculating. And there are some touchstones [in the book] where they get to try to prove themselves right. For example, they can see the character sometimes in the game [they all play]. They see some of the characters on television, there are even some places where they imply that they're in physical space for the characters, as well. Though I have had a couple of readers tell me that they wondered if that was real — if they were in physical space. And, I will not tell you if I think it is real or not.