While Thunder Force may be the name on the figurative Netflix marquee this week, there’s a lot more for you to enjoy right now. As previously mentioned, weddings are a trending topic, between the debut of reality show The Wedding Coach and the return of lavish docuseries The Big Day. If you love organized crime projects, prepare to spend the entire weekend inside. In the “mobster” portion of new releases you’ll find true crime docuseries This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist , international thrillers Snabba Cash and Night in Paradise, and anime The Way of the Househusband. Plus, there’s even a Dolly Parton party hiding out on Netflix.