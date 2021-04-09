Weddings. Mobsters. Melissa McCarthy. Netflix is serving up quite a few overarching themes this week. The latter celebrity subject comes to viewers via new movie Thunder Force, premiering Friday, April 9. McCarthy co-leads the comedic superhero blockbuster with Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer as a pair of crime-fighting best friends.
While Thunder Force may be the name on the figurative Netflix marquee this week, there’s a lot more for you to enjoy right now. As previously mentioned, weddings are a trending topic, between the debut of reality show The Wedding Coach and the return of lavish docuseries The Big Day. If you love organized crime projects, prepare to spend the entire weekend inside. In the “mobster” portion of new releases you’ll find true crime docuseries This Is A Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, international thrillers Snabba Cash and Night in Paradise, and anime The Way of the Househusband. Plus, there’s even a Dolly Parton party hiding out on Netflix.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.