You’re About To Hear A Lot More About “Ghost Guns” — Here’s Why

When Joe Biden was inaugurated, he became the president with the most comprehensive gun control plan and background in U.S. history. On Thursday, he unveiled his first action against gun violence : tighter restrictions on homemade "ghost guns" that allow gun owners to sidestep actions including background checks. "This is not a partisan issue among the American people. This is a view by the American people as an American issue," Biden said in his remarks. "And I'm willing to work with anyone to get these done. And it's long past time that we act ."