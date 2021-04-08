How Lady Gaga’s House Of Gucci Wedding Dress Compares To The Original

Just when we thought the fashion in Ridley Scott’s upcoming film House of Gucci couldn’t get any better — think: Adam Driver as Gucci heir, Maurizio Gucci, in a cable knit, snow pants, and ‘70s aviators; and Lady Gaga, as his ex-wife Patrizia Reggiani, in a Pretty Woman-esque polka dot dress — Lady Gaga appeared on the set in Italy wearing a wedding dress. *Cues “Marry The Night.”*
The scene being shot? The 1973 wedding of Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci, of course. House of Gucci follows the rise and fall of the couple’s relationship — the fall being the eventual murder of Gucci in 1995 at the hands of Reggiani. (Sort of: Reggiani hired a hitman named Benedetto Ceraulo to carry out the job, for which she received a 29-year prison sentence.)
Advertisement
The dress worn by Gaga on the set of House of Gucci differs from the original one worn by Reggiani. While they are both long-sleeved, photos from the wedding ceremony show the “black widow” wearing an unadorned, high-necked gown with a tapered waist. Meanwhile, Gaga's features a high-low hem, a sweetheart neckline, embroidered details, and lace sleeves. (Manolo Blahnik's Hangisi heels, which came out in the '00s and were popularized by the Sex and the City film, are also period-inaccurate.) Like Gaga, though, her lace and scalloped cathedral veil was attached to a swept-back beehive updo. Both carried a large bouquet of white-and-pink flowers.
Driver looked equally dapper, mimicking Gucci to a T in a black tuxedo jacket with tails, gray, pinstripe pants, and a silver tie. The only difference between the fictional version and the real-life look was Driver’s oversized, tortoiseshell eyeglasses. They’re very 2021 Gucci, though, so we’ll let it slide.