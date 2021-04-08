Hilary Duff Dyes Her Hair Back To “Normal” After Giving Birth

In the span of a week, Hilary Duff welcomed her new baby girl and said goodbye to her blue hair. After giving birth at the end of March, the actress reverted back to her signature blonde shade from the cotton-candy blue color she wore while pregnant.
With the help of celebrity stylist Nikki Lee, Duff showed off the process of going from blue to blonde on her Instagram Stories just days after welcoming her third child, Mae James Bair. "It's been fun," she captioned her final blue-hair selfie. The process seems to have gone smoothly: Not long after, Duff posted a fully-blonde photo on her Stories with her husband, Matthew Koma, with the caption, "Normal hair parents."
Today, Duff posted another selfie dedicating her caption to Lee and her hair-coloring and extension expertise. "Have you noticed that I'm blonde….and Rapunzeled?" she wrote, calling Lee a "hair fairy goddess." She continued, "I thank you for going down all my hair-ventures with me. Especially for all the tender loving care you treat my hair with when you have to undo what I make you do."
In the past year, Duff has changed her hair color a few times. Around the beginning of quarantine — right when everyone was dyeing their hair fun colors to ward off boredom — she tried a deep turquoise tone. The teal hair was short-lived, but in February, the blue made a comeback with a twist. Duff opted for a lighter, brighter take, telling her Instagram followers that she "needed a change." Now that she's added a new baby into the mix, it's probably safe to say that Duff is fine sticking to basic-by-comparison blonde for the time being.