There are some beauty products that just never seem to go on sale; the kind with a cult following and so much hype they need nothing more to entice shoppers. But once in a blue moon, we get lucky, and one of those items goes on special offer. This time, it's the Dyson Airwrap Styler, which sold out mere weeks after its initial launch — now on sale at Sephora starting tomorrow.
Sephora's Spring Savings Event kicks off this Friday, April 9, for Rouge members — with access for VIB and Insiders following shortly after. (If you haven’t joined the Insider Rewards Program already, it's totally free, which means you only have savings to gain.) The 10-day sale ends April 19, so if you want to make the most of this deal on one of TikTok's most beloved styling tools, you should act fast. All you have to do is use the promo code "OMGSPRING" at checkout. As with previous sales, Rouge members will get 20% purchases during the sale period, VIBs get 15% off, and Insiders get 10% off.
The Dyson Airwrap, which is basically all of your styling tools in one, currently retails for $549. With (free!) Insider status, you can get the Airwrap with all of its attachments for under $500 when you shop during the sale. A refresher on what you get with the Airwrap: The set comes with attachments for creating smooth blowouts, curls, and waves without the use of extreme heat because the technology uses warm air instead. High-powered streams of wind smooth your hair around the rotating barrel as you style, meaning you can feel better about utilizing its full versatility without worrying about hair damage.
The kit comes with a 1.2-inch barrel and a 1.6-inch barrel for curls or waves, plus two different smoothing brushes (one firm and one soft), a round volumizing brush, and a pre-styling blow dryer attachment — justifying its "all-in-one" descriptor.
If you’ve been contemplating splurging on the Dyson Airwrap but just couldn’t get yourself to take the leap, with up to 20% knocked off the price tag, now might be your time. You can't argue with a sale, especially on an investment item that many would say is worth the hype.
