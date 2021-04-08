Ashley Graham’s Outfit Makes A Case For Wearing Bike Shorts With Heels

On Wednesday, Ashley Graham took a break from what appeared to be a fitting to snap a few mirror selfies and show off her look. For the occasion, the model paired a brown cardigan from The Frankie Shop with black Adam Selman bike shorts, a black Bottega Veneta Cassette bag, and tan, heeled sandals from influencer Pernille Teisbaek’s collaboration with Italian footwear brand Gia Couture Firenze. An oversized scrunchie was added for good measure. If you’ve been pulling out your bike shorts and planning your warm-weather wardrobe in preparation for summer, look no further than this outfit inspiration.
Follow Graham’s lead, and pair bike shorts with a cardigan for a cozy and comfortable number to wear while indoors. To take the transitional outfit outside, add a handbag, scrunchie (on your wrist, rather than in your hair), and, more unexpectedly, heels. The outfit formula is a surefire way to ease your way back into dressing up again after the long winter season.
The best part is that you likely already own most of the versatile pieces needed to get Graham’s look. But in the off chance that you don't, we went ahead and found some model-approved pieces to transition into warmer weather. Shop them, below.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
