The Nevers Already Has An Overwhelming Cast Of Characters

The biggest who, unfortunately, at the center of The Nevers is creator Joss Whedon. Allegations against Whedon has been building for several years: in 2017 his now ex-wife Kai Cole wrote about his infidelity and hypocritical feminism, in 2020 Ray Fisher alleged racism and bullying on the set of The Justice League , and in 2021 Charisma Carpenter made claims about on-set abuse and wrongful termination on the set of both Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Angel. (Whedon has not commented on the above allegations.) But as it turns out, The Nevers will only be a Whedon project for a few episodes: he left the project and was replaced by screenwriter Philippa Goslett mid-way through the first season. Still, the elephant in the room makes this one a tricky watch.