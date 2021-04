JoJo Siwa Comes Out As Pansexual In A Joyful, Celebratory Way

In this week's People cover story , Siwa opened up about falling in love and coming out to her 33 million TikTok followers. She previously said that she was "not ready" to "label" her sexuality , and although she's still figuring it out, she told People that she's excited to find the words that best describe her identity. "I still don't know what I am. It's like, I want to figure it out," Siwa said. She added that she often jokes that she's "Ky-sexual," since her girlfriend's name is Kylie. "I don't know, bisexual, pansexual, queer, lesbian, gay, straight. I always just say gay because it just kind of covers it, or queer because I think the keyword is cool… Technically, I would say that I am pansexual, because that's how I have always been my whole life is just, like, my human is my human."