JoJo Siwa’s Response To Shade From Homophobes: “OK!”

The colorful star has never been one to let the haters get her down. She's often been criticized for not "acting her age" because of her whimsical aesthetics and the young demographic to which much of her content appeals. But her response is always about self-love, and that she's content with herself. Her 2016 hit "Boomerang" expresses just that: "I don't really care about what they say/ I'm a come back like a boomerang /Won't let the haters get their way /I'm a come back like a boomerang."