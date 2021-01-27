JoJo Siwa’s Response To Shade From Homophobes: “OK!”

"Somebody said, 'What label are you?' And you know, I have thought about this and the reason I am not ready to say this answer is because I really don't know this answer," Siwa shared. "I think humans are awesome. I think humans are really incredible people.... I always believed that my person was just going to be my person," she added. "If that person happened to be a boy, then great. If that person happened to be a girl, great."