An Ode To The $170 Face Oil That Taught Me My Skin Is Worth It

I remember the first bottle of Rodin Olio Lusso I ever held. It was 2011; I was fresh out of college and interning in the fashion closet of a glossy magazine. A messenger delivered the highly coveted oil to the office after the fashion assistant placed a phone order for it at Barneys. I watched mesmerized as the assistant took the rectangular bottle out of the box, unscrewed the white dropper, and smoothed the sunflower-colored liquid all over her face. Not only was it a revelation that you could use oil on your face (like many in the years leading up to the face-oil revolution, I assumed that it would break me out) but, as someone who was about to enter an industry with a starting salary of about $30,000 a year, I couldn’t fathom spending $170. While I had a consistent skin-care regimen in high school and college, my medicine cabinet consisted mostly of drugstore products. Occasionally my mom would buy me a Clinique or Caudalie moisturizer, and I would use it sparingly until the last drop. It stayed that way until I started working and I was fortunate enough to be gifted beauty products to review — including Rodin Olio Lusso, which I’d been lusting after on the shelves of high-end boutiques (where I couldn’t afford beauty products, let alone clothes) since the first day I saw it.