Why Are People So Disgusted By These Viral Recipes?

But it can also be hard to tell how serious some of these TikToks actually are, or whether we're just getting trolled. And should we care? In an essay for The Atlantic , writer Amanda Mull noted that sometimes, when these kinds of videos are clearly filmed in luxury kitchens, it can be "disorienting" to watch chefs prepare meals with "the kinds of foods that affluent Americans frequently eschew." Added Mull, "It's often unclear how much mockery, if any, lurks beneath the surface of any particular video." Several iterations of "prison pizza," for instance, have gone viral . Even though many of the original videos were shared by people who have been incarcerated, it can feel strange to watch thousands of viewers then laud these recipes as clever and creative, when the quality of and access to food in prison is nothing short of a public health crisis