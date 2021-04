Piers Morgan Blames The “Woke Mob” For Being Fired — Not His Racist Comments

Since walking off the set of Good Morning Britain last month, Morgan has argued that his freedom of speech was impinged upon. Taking advantage of his opportunity to be labeled the victim rather than examine his own actions , Morgan said it was “terrifying” that “people feel so cowed by the fear of the woke mob that they can’t express an honestly held opinion without being immediately branded a racist.” He followed this up by reiterating his grievances with Markle, which all seem to stem from the fact that she “ ghosted ” him after grabbing a drink in London several years ago.