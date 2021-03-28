The Irregulars Soundtrack Is All Over The Place — In A Good Way

Not every episode features a recognizable or modern track. Plenty of the show is simply scored, with electronic instruments or violins (Sherlock's instrument of choice) or some combination of the two. Within the narrative of The Irregulars, there's also a kind of sea shanty that Bea and Jess' mother sings — which may be more time period-appropriate and is, somehow, the trendiest tune you'll hear while watching the series.