As a seasoned reviewer of Colourpop collabs and a diehard Lizzie McGuire stan, I was beyond stoked and ready when news broke of the makeup brand's highly-anticipated collection — which, ICYMI, launched today (!). In honor of this joyfully nostalgic occasion, I tried every single glittery lip gloss tube to pastel eyeshadow palette that the what-dreams-are-made-of lineup has to offer.
The Disney Channel series was full of certified bops (like this underrated Play anthem that I still listen to weekly), cute boy cameos, and #relatable struggles. I love the show so much that it is singlehandedly the reason why I signed up for Disney+ (and we all know how that turned out).
From Lizzie's signature crimped hair in season one to popular girl Kate Sanders (and her lackey, Claire Miller)'s mirror-like lips, the show was full of iconic early '00s makeup moments. Ahead, read up on my thoughts of the full collection, and stay till the end to see my full face beat with the products!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.