If you were a kid in America in the early- to mid-2000s, you know just how important Lizzie McGuire was to pop culture at the time — Lizzie, played by Hilary Duff, was basically our BFF in our heads. Though the Disney+ reboot of the hit series is no longer happening, we can still take a trip down memory lane thanks to a new collaboration with ColourPop Cosmetics.
Today, the brand announced an upcoming collection inspired by the iconic character, and it's certified cute. "Grab your ankle bracelet, hair crimper, and butterfly clips… it's time for some outfit repeating!" ColourPop wrote in an announcement shared to Instagram. Available to shop on March 26, the five-piece collection includes a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, lip scrub, plumping lip gloss, glitter gel, and powder blush in cool-toned pastels and shimmer colors. You can also expect quirky shade names — like "Dear Diary" and "Don't Freak" — based on the sayings and phrases we memorized from the show.
✨Simply Fearless! and Certified Cute! ✨— ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) March 22, 2021
⭐️ The Disney Lizzie McGuire Collection Launching 3/26 at 10 am pst on https://t.co/5C9dbszKrN!
💜 12 Pan Palette
💜 Lip Scrub
💜 4 Lip glosses
💜 2 Glitter Gels
💜 2 Pressed Powder Blushes#DisneyLizzieMcGuireandColourPop pic.twitter.com/xkoEhEy7Uk
The news quickly gained steam on social media, with fans expressing their excitement to stock up when it drops. "You telling me ColorPop Cosmetics is about to make my childhood fantasy come true?" one Twitter user wrote.
No..it can't be...you telling me ColorPop Cosmetics is about to make my childhood fantasy come true? A Lizzie McGuire line???? *screams in 12 year old me* pic.twitter.com/TPb81ZrVf5— Please. (@onnitK) March 22, 2021
In an Instagram comment that now has over 1,400 likes, someone suggested card-carrying '90s babies get early access to the Lizzie McGuire lineup. "Like senior access?????" they wrote. Suffice to say that this collection is what nostalgic makeup dreams are made of.