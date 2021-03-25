Tracee Ellis Ross Took A Cue From Timothée Chalamet For Her Latest Look

What do you do when you’re quarantining, but also need an outfit for The Tonight Show? (Couldn't be us!!) But if you’re Tracee Ellis Ross, you have your stylist throw a suit by one of Timothée Chalamet’s favorite brands over your fence, and then squeeze in a little backyard photoshoot to commemorate the occasion (because, frankly, any moment we’re not in sweatpants is a moment worth celebrating).
On Tuesday, for her virtual date with Jimmy Fallon, the black-ish star worked with her stylist, the formidable Karla Welch, to source a red, oversized suit by Sterling Ruby, the contemporary artist most known in fashion for his collaborations with Raf Simons, who started his own fashion label called S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. The suit features passages from The Night Before Christmas and was worn with pieces from Ross’ own wardrobe, including lace-up boots from the celebrity favorite Gucci x North Face collaboration (see: fit pics from J.Lo, Jodie Turner-Smith, and A$AP Rocky) and “cutie old” Celine hoops. In full, it was a look just bold enough for a TV interview filmed on your sofa; no more, no less.
In October 2019, during the press tour for The King, Chalamet arrived at a red carpet event in Busan, South Korea wearing paint-splattered, denim overalls from S.R. STUDIO. LA. CA. with a matching button-down and white, lug-soled boots. Like Ross, he also bore a bold lip — hers in her signature shade of red, and his a clear lip gloss.
Really, Ross and Chalamet make the perfect fashion duo, often twinning right under our noses. They’re both most comfortable in sneakers, but still know how to dress things up — Ross in Bottega Veneta heeled sandals and Chalamet in Haider Ackermann cowboy boots. Then there was the time they wore matching N*SYNC-inspired neon turtlenecks, Chalamet to another red carpet event for The King and Ross for a Zoom meeting. Shall we go on?
See her in the Chalamet-approved look on The Tonight Show below.