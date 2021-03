Here’s The Fun New Way Republican Men Are Threatening Public Safety

This is also very publicly apparent. Conservative pundits like Tucker Carlson have expressed doubts about the shot . Donald Trump — whose voters are overwhelmingly uninterested in inoculation, according to the NPR poll — got his vaccine in January, although he declined to do so publicly, and didn't even share that he had received it until this month. "I would recommend it to a lot of people that don't want to get it. And a lot of those people voted for me, frankly," he recently said on Fox News . "But again, we have our freedoms, and we have to live by that. And I agree with that also." (One might think Trump's supporters would be clamoring to receive the vaccine, seeing as he's repeatedly stated it was his doing. Still, 47% of his supporters don't want the "beautiful" shot .)