Since the tragic passing of her husband and daughter, Kobe and Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, Vanessa Bryant has been an open book about grief. In addition to speaking fearlessly about her loss, Bryant has continued to keep her family's legacy alive through various work, charitable causes, and sharing special moments on Instagram.
In June 2020, Bryant revealed two tattoos honoring her husband and daughter: a shoulder piece of a message from Kobe to her and a written piece in her daughter's handwriting. "So happy I can see my Gigi's handwriting every day ❤️ #mambacita," she wrote in a video showing her tattoo's progress. Soon after, she also got the names of her husband and children tattooed along her foot.
Today, Bryant shared another intimate ink moment with her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, and their go-to artist Nikko Hurtado, who gave her a cursive tattoo of Gigi's nickname, "Mambacita." Bryant's Instagram posts confirm that she got multiple tattoos during the session, but she hasn't revealed all of her final artwork. "All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean," she wrote. "8 hours to decide on the font. Tatt took 5 mins." Bryant's eldest daughter also got two new pieces of ink, including the word "muse" on her middle finger and an inner wrist piece that she showed in progress.
Many tattoos have unique meanings and purposes for those who get them, but it's always powerful to see the art form used to honor loved ones. Bryant's latest work is proof.