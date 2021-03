Today, Bryant shared another intimate ink moment with her 18-year-old daughter, Natalia, and their go-to artist Nikko Hurtado , who gave her a cursive tattoo of Gigi's nickname, "Mambacita." Bryant's Instagram posts confirm that she got multiple tattoos during the session, but she hasn't revealed all of her final artwork. "All my tatts are single needle to keep the lines clean," she wrote. "8 hours to decide on the font. Tatt took 5 mins." Bryant's eldest daughter also got two new pieces of ink, including the word "muse" on her middle finger and an inner wrist piece that she showed in progress.