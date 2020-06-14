Vanessa Bryant Honoured Kobe & Gigi With Meaningful New Tattoos

It's been almost five months since Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna "Gigi" Bryant, tragically passed away in a helicopter crash that claimed the lives of all nine people on board. But their memory lives on through the people they left behind, including Kobe's loving wife and mother to their four children, Vanessa Bryant.
Bryant took to Instagram on Thursday to reveal two new tattoos honouring her daughter and husband. "Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me," she wrote in an Instagram caption. In the clip, Bryant revealed new art on her wrist to commemorate her daughter. While the details of the tattoo aren't completely visible in the video, Bryant shared that it is, indeed, Gigi's handwriting. "So happy I can see my Gigi’s handwriting everyday ❤️ #mambacita," she wrote.
Soon after, Bryant shared an in-progress video showing a shoulder piece to honour her husband. "I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me," she wrote. Tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado inked both tributes and hinted that more art might be in store for Bryant in the future. "Anytime for you guys! All love! I hope you guys are okay. Let’s do a sleeve now!," Hurtado wrote under her post.
Bryant didn't share a final shot of her art, which she got back in February — and it's her decision if she ever chooses to or not — but we have no doubt that they're both beautiful and meaningful tributes to her husband and daughter.
