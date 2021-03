Red Canary Song Has Supported Asian American Workers, Long Before Atlanta

“I wish that people would pay attention before somebody had died,” Wu says. “Unanimously, across the board, everyone on the team could just describe this moment as overwhelming. Like, ‘Oh, f*ck. There is so much happening all at one time and it’s really, really intense.’ Luckily, we are really structured very intentionally to do slow, sustainable work so that when crises like these show up we have the energy to engage in them.”If you would like to support the ongoing work of Red Canary Song and the organizations they work with and alongside, you can donate here , volunteer here , take a free bystander intervention training here, contribute to the aid funds to support the families of the victims — all listed here — and continue and/or start to support community-led solutions and resources, such as in-language support for mental health, legal aid, employment services, immigration services, and “know your rights” services.