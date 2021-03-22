Today, the brand announced an upcoming collection inspired by the iconic character, and it's certified cute. "Grab your ankle bracelet, hair crimper, and butterfly clips… it's time for some outfit repeating!" ColourPop wrote in an announcement shared to Instagram. Available to shop on March 26, the five-piece collection includes a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, lip scrub, plumping lip gloss, glitter gel, and powder blush in cool-toned pastels and shimmer colors. You can also expect quirky shade names — like "Dear Diary" and "Don't Freak" — based on the sayings and phrases we memorized from the show.