In Tokyo, Street Style Stars Have Perfected The Art Of Layering

Paris Fashion Week may have closed out the official Fashion Month calendar earlier this month, but unofficially, as seen on the streets of Tokyo this week, there was still plenty of fashion to come. With coronavirus under control in Tokyo, the city hosted an in-person Fashion Week for fashion brands like Hyke and Tae Ashida, and show-goers arrived in the streets of the fashion capital dressed not only their best, but their warmest, too, layering dresses over dresses and sweaters over blouses with ease. Whereas we expect that all street style stars this time of year have on a few layers of Heattech underneath their on-trend ensembles, this display was different. In Tokyo, there’s more to layering than just the simple addition of base layers.
Outside of shows, street style stars in the bustling city styled themselves in ways to combat any and all possible weather conditions, piling on knit boleros, varsity jackets, quilted jackets, and turtlenecks — all of which could be shaken off and stored in their tote bags when no longer necessary. It’s a foolproof way to dress during winter.
Ahead, see how street stylers at Tokyo Fashion Week tackle layering.