Dia & Co Launched Plus-Size Swimwear — & I Tried It On

I received the Amalfi one-piece style in the "Barberry Pink Color" (also size 2X). Although it was a teeny bit snug when I first put it on, it did loosen a bit the longer I wore it. I also ended up removing the bra cups that came with the suit because I didn't need any extra layering with my large bust. I have a strong feeling this will become my go-to one-piece — to me, it's definitely a classic as far as suits go with its red hue and retro-cut. I really like the simple design, especially when pairing with other swim accessories like the blue cover-up I'm wearing in the photograph. It could easily double as a bodysuit and you can pair it with shorts for an easy breezy summer look — plus, it gives off major Baywatch vibes. This piece is also equipped with UPF 50+ sun protection!