Dia & Co Launched Plus-Size Swimwear — & I Tried It On

Industry leader Dia & Co is known for bringing stylish apparel to the underserved plus-size fashion community through fun curated boxes, wide-ranging stock, and an incredibly user-friendly site. And now, for the first time, Dia & Co has expanded its offerings to include plus-size swimwear just in time for the sunshine. This launch features limited-edition collections with sizes up to 5X from three notable brands in the inclusive fashion space: Andie Swim, Nomads Swimwear, and Kitty & Vibe (to be released in April). After Dia & Co kindly sent me a handful of the new suits to try on at home, I selected my two favorites (a bikini and a one-piece style) to review in detail below. Hopefully, my IRL feedback will make finding the best style for you a little more seamless while shopping from home! Scroll on for my full breakdown of the swimwear pieces that stood out — and also to peep the rest of the beautiful collection.
I tried the Nomad Bay Bikini in the "tan/brown color" — however, it's also available in a more neutral B&W colorway. I've never owned a one-strap swimsuit before, so I was a bit worried about the degree of breast support it would offer. But, to my surprise, it held up well! I am wearing a 2X in this suit and found it to wear comfortably and fit true to size. I loved that this suit's design is inspired by Australia's natural terrain — the earth tones definitely complimented my skin nicely and the mesh inserts added an attention-grabbing flair. Bonus: the suit has built-in UPF 50+ sun protection as well.
I received the Amalfi one-piece style in the "Barberry Pink Color" (also size 2X). Although it was a teeny bit snug when I first put it on, it did loosen a bit the longer I wore it. I also ended up removing the bra cups that came with the suit because I didn't need any extra layering with my large bust. I have a strong feeling this will become my go-to one-piece — to me, it's definitely a classic as far as suits go with its red hue and retro-cut. I really like the simple design, especially when pairing with other swim accessories like the blue cover-up I'm wearing in the photograph. It could easily double as a bodysuit and you can pair it with shorts for an easy breezy summer look — plus, it gives off major Baywatch vibes. This piece is also equipped with UPF 50+ sun protection!
