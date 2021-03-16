Michelle Obama has a cooking show for kids on Netflix, and it might be the cutest thing ever. Waffles + Mochi follows two muppets named Waffles and Mochi (duh) on a journey to learn everything about cooking, food history, and everything in between. Not only do they meet with accomplished and restaurateurs, but there's a Sia song about fruit, and tons of celebrity guest stars to entertain any grown-up viewers watching with their kids.
But also, if you don't have kids in your household, we'd still recommend giving Waffles + Mochi a shot. This show is straight up adorable, and children aren't the only people who could benefit from learning a bit more about where our food comes from — this is a zero judgement zone.
But before you dive in, you've probably got some questions. Firstly, the former First Lady does in fact appear in all the episodes, alongside the main cast that's mostly made up of puppeteers and voice performers like Michelle Zamora and Piotr Michael.
Second, most of the celebrities who drop by are from the ever-growing Netflix family and the rest are just people who rightfully jumped at the chance to hang with Michelle Obama for a day. Here's a quick rundown of who you'll see in Waffles + Mochi.