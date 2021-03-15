Julianne Hough Shows Off “Naturally Nude” Blonde Hair Extensions

Ever since Julianne Hough ventured away from her signature platinum-blonde hair color, there's been no stopping the experimentation. She's gone short, temporarily pink, then back to her natural borderline-brunette shade. But now, she's throwing hair extensions into the mix.
This weekend, celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri — who's also responsible for giving Hilary Duff her cotton-candy blue hair — shared a photo of Hough with waist-length dirty-blonde hair extensions. "After 14 years together, we did it again," Capri captioned her Sunday Instagram post. "Another color and style @juleshough has never had before," she added, calling the dirty-blonde tone "naturally nude."
Hough is seen rocking full, wavy hair that starts with her dirty-blonde root shade, gradually fading to a warm, golden tone towards the ends, making the look both ombré and sunkissed.
Capri followed up by asking her followers whether they were obsessed with the darker bronde hair-color trend happening right now, crediting the past year's quarantine for the reemergence of the darker shade of rooted blonde. The pro's trend radar is right on the money: Darker roots and the return to one's natural hair color is definitely a reality of the fewer salon visits we've made during the pandemic.
For the better part of a year, Hough has been sporting her natural hair color and a simple long bob, so these long, lighter mermaid extensions are definitely a big change. Whether she brought them out for a day or two or intends to keep them clipped in for a while, the statement hairstyle is definitely giving us peak flower-child vibes for spring.