Julianne Hough Just Revealed Her Natural Hair Color — & It’s Not Blonde

Megan Decker
Photo: Angela Weiss/Getty Images.
A month after dyeing her hair a very on-trend shade of quarantine pink, Julianne Hough is doing a complete color 180. Recently, the formerly-blonde star decided to eschew processed color altogether and embrace her natural tone — which turns out to be a lot darker than her longtime commitment to blonde would have you believe.
According to Hough's trusted colorist, Riawna Capri of L.A.'s A-list salon Nine Zero One, the time in quarantine inspired Hough to go for a color she's calling Au Natural — for obvious reasons. "During the pandemic, everyone's really gotten the time to embrace the natural parts of themselves," Capri said in an email. "Julianne is no different — going back to her natural color is something she has wanted to do for years and there's no better time than now."
The dancer and Kinrgy founder debuted her stripped-down, borderline-brunette lob on Instagram a few days ago while filming an IGTV video for #ShareTheMicNow, a social-media movement to amplify the voices of Black content creators.
In addition to being quite a bit darker than her signature platinum-blonde color, this natural bronde shade looks super shiny and healthy, and makes Hough's blue eyes pop. Plus, there's the obvious upside: minimal upkeep. "It's a perfect, easy color to maintain as we continue to social distance and have restrictions on how many people we can have in the salon at a time," Capri explains. Low-maintenance, manageable lowlights à la Julianne Hough just might be the summer hair-color trend none of us saw coming.
