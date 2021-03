The Best-Dressed Celebrities At The Grammys Took Risks On The Red Carpet

Airing on Sunday night, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards are a long time coming — they were originally supposed to take place in January before being postponed due to the pandemic — which means that the A-listers in attendance have had plenty of time to plan out their red carpet looks. If we are to judge by past awards, standouts of the night will include Dua Lipa, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Billie Eilish, all of whom have a reputation for going the extra mile style-wise. (We’ll never forget when Cardi B came dressed in a vintage Mugler oyster shell in 2019 .) This year should be no different, whether or not their over-the-top looks only live on Instagram.