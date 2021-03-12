Rosamund Pike Buries Her Awards In Her Garden, Which Is Very Fine & Normal

Some people proudly display their awards and accolades on a bookshelf, or, if you’re my mom, on your Toyota’s back bumper. Rosamund Pike, however, keeps them near the tulips.
In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres on March 10, Pike confirmed the rumor that she tends to bury all of her trophies in her garden. The actress explained that keeping them in her home simply feels too awkward and showy.
“It’s probably [something] deeply psychological…if you’ve got any psychiatrists or therapists in your audience, maybe they’ll say it’s probably some deep lying imposter syndrome,” Pike said about this unique habit. “I find it an uneasy thing to display any award in your home. How do people interact with them when they come home? Do they say, ‘Oh wow, look, those are your awards!’ I think it’s awkward, so I bury them in the garden with a little bit showing up, so you can have an enticing glimpse of a hand, or a globe.
Let's just say that Pike's garden must be pretty full. The British actress just won the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her performance in Netflix's I Care A Lot. Pike also has an Emmy for 2019's State of the Union, and a Supporting Actress BAFTA for 2004's The Libertine, among others.
“I think it’s amusing," Pike continued, "because in the future when I’m dead and gone, or when someone else buys the house, there will be landscaping and they’ll hit metal and they’ll think they’ve found buried treasure, and in fact they’ve found a host of awards, and they’ll think, ‘What’s this about?’” Oh, to be Rosamund Pike — who else could make low-key serial killer tendencies seem so fun and quirky?