When Roman kidnaps Marla in retaliation, she tries to reason with him, believing she has the upper hand since she's not afraid to die. He, however, is afraid of losing his mom. Roman instead drugs her and sends her and her car off a cliff into a river. Yet she somehow survives with only a tooth out of place. The calculating Marla is always one step ahead of Roman because she thinks just like him. They're both predators. To beat him, she takes his plan and ups the ante. She drugs him, not to kill him, but to leave him powerless. When he's discovered naked and unconscious on the road, he's dubbed a John Doe, so when he's admitted into the hospital for a possible overdose she is able to legally become his guardian and have access to his money.