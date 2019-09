The Tragic True Story Behind Peter Dinklage's Latest Role

In fact, the movie's premise is modeled off of Villechaize's real encounter with the journalist Sacha Gervasi in 1993. At the time, a 26-year-old Gervasi was working for Britain's Daily Mail. He pitched a story about discovering the whereabouts of the once-famous Tattoo of Fantasy Island and, when the story was accepted, boarded a plane to L.A. Over the course of the three days they spent together, Gervasi got his story — and did so by erasing all preconceptions and actually listening to Villechaize. "‘I’m a fucking human being," Gervasi recalled Villechaize saying in an interview with Newsweek . "'You’ve heard all the bullshit stories. Do you want to hear the real one?'" Within the week, Villechaize shot himself. “He grabbed on to a random stranger and let it all out," Gervasi said.