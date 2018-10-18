The Tragic True Story Behind Peter Dinklage's Latest Role

Tattoo on Fantasy Island was Villechaize's big break. But when the offer came in 1977, Villechaize was officially off the map and living in a car in California. Fantasy Island gave him fame. It gave him riches. It even gave him a wife — he met Donna Camille on set in 1980 and quickly married her. But they divorced in 1981, leaving Villechaize gutted. Around that time, he began to demand more from the show, especially since it was his character's line that people quoted, and his character who made the show famous. When he demanded to receive the same pay as Montalban, ABC fired him. Fantasy Island only lasted a year after his departure.