A few weeks ago, the Netflix Top 10 was lit up by Behind Her Eyes, a British mystery thriller based on a successful book. On Friday, March 12, Netflix subscribers will get more of the same with The One. While Behind Her Eyes had elements of fantasy (we won’t spoil the twists for you), The One dips into science fiction with an app that can find you the one. All it needs is a single strand of hair — and for you to ignore its murder-y backstory.
If the kind of show that would make Joe from You’s murderous heart go pitter patter isn’t for you, Netflix has more movies and TV series to offer this week. This Friday also sees the debut of family comedy Yes Day starring Jennifer Garner and, actually, Joe Goldberg’s favorite teen detective — Jenna Ortega. You’ll also find another TLC-ish docuseries, a dreamy K-drama, a nudity-heavy adult cartoon, and more.
These are all the new Netflix offerings broken down by plot, genre, and whether you should watch something immediately or skip for now. Keep reading for the lowdown on all of these Netflix treats, including their trailers.