A few weeks ago, the Netflix Top 10 was lit up by Behind Her Eyes , a British mystery thriller based on a successful book. On Friday, March 12, Netflix subscribers will get more of the same with The One. While Behind Her Eyes had elements of fantasy ( we won’t spoil the twists for you ), The One dips into science fiction with an app that can find you the one. All it needs is a single strand of hair — and for you to ignore its murder-y backstory.