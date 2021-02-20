The Behind Her Eyes Soundtrack Won’t Spoil The Twist — But It’s Got Clues

The latest Netflix obsession is an erotic thriller with a love triangle at the center — sort of. The Behind Her Eyes soundtrack tells you everything you need to know about the characters that make up this romantic tangle and may even foreshadow some of the twists in Behind Her Eyes' staggering ending.
On the surface, Behind Her Eyes is about a woman named Louise (Simona Brown) who accidentally has a romantic encounter with her boss David (Tom Bateman) and then accidentally bumps into his wife Adele (Eve Hewson) and strikes up a friendship with her as well. What a coincidence... right?
There's no avoiding the elephant in the room. You may have heard that there's a big honkin' twist at the end of Behind Her Eyes — but don't worry. We won't blatantly spoil anything in major in this journey through the soundtrack. Just proceed with mild caution because there are some hints as to what's really going on if you pay attention to the songs and the lyrics on the soundtrack.
With titles like "Terrified," "Drown," and "Madness," you just know that something sinister is lurking around the corner. Here are all the songs you'll hear on Behind Her Eyes, as Adele is beckoning you to keep tumbling towards the truth.