Your Guide To The Eerie, Spellbinding Cast Of Behind Her Eyes

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes promises many things: a story full of tension and twists, a dangerous love triangle, and a genuinely confounding ending. (The Sarah Pinborough novel of the same name, which served as the mini-series’ source material, was actually marketed with the appropriate hashtag #WTFthatending.) But viewers can also expect spectacular performances from a few actors destined to make it big in the world of psychological thrillers — and you might recognize a few of them already.
There are three characters at the center of the series: David (Tom Bateman), his wife Adele (Eve Hewson), and newcomer Louise (Simona Brown). The series primarily focuses on the obsessive, intense relationships that form between the trio when Louise serendipitously meets and connects with David — only to find out, shortly after, that he’s actually her new boss. As she becomes enmeshed in an affair, she also forms an unexpectedly close friendship with Adele… who’s purportedly in the dark about Louise’s relationship with David. David, meanwhile, knows nothing about Louise’s secret bond with his wife. As Louise becomes more and more swept up in both David and Adele’s glamorous, mysterious lives, she also becomes acquainted with the cracks in their illustrious relationship and storied past.
Because the miniseries revolves around the inner workings of Louise, Adele, and David, Behind Her Eyes features a very sparse and tight-knit cast. “We all became pretty close," Hewson told British Vogue. "This was the first time I’ve shot with a bunch of young people my age. It was a damn good time.”
You might recognize Hewson from her prior projects, including recent release The Luminaries. (She’s also the daughter of U2 frontman Bono.) And Bateman and Brown aren’t new to the thriller genre, either. Here’s the scoop on everyone you’ll meet in Behind Her Eyes — but if you want to know which of these characters you can actually trust, you’ll have to watch the twisty, unpredictable series for yourself.
