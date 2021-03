White Latinidad Is Not The Representation Win Hollywood Thinks It Is

The chameleon nature of whiteness gives white Latinx actors like Anya Taylor-Joy — who is of Argentine descent — the freedom to play Emma in the film adaptation of Jane Austen’s celebrated novel and win the Emmy for Best Actress in a Limited TV Series for her portrayal of Beth Harmon in The Queen’s Gambit. That’s not to say she didn’t deserve the roles or the accolades that followed, but it’s important to acknowledge the privilege of being able to portray two white female characters of differing non-Latinx ethnicities and then be heralded by Variety magazine as the “first woman of color” to win in an Emmy category (Taylor-Joy herself told Vulture in 2018 that she identifies as white). It should also be noted that when Afro-Latinx actors do win, like in 2019 when Jharrel Jerome won the Emmy for Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series for his work on When They See Us, white Latinx audiences didn’t celebrate it as a win of their own. In fact, John Leguizamo — who was also in When They See Us — went on to criticize the award show for its lack of Latinx representation (he was subsequently called out for not seeing Jerome’s nomination and subsequent win as a Latinx win).