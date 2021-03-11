The Masked Singer Panel May Be Onto Something With Those Seashell Theories

“Always wanted to sing on stage and used to way back in the day” from Week 1: After her performance of “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette, Seashell told Nash that she wondered if music was her “true calling.” Before Hewitt landed her breakout role in Party of Five, she released a debut album called Love Songs. She has released three more albums since then, with her last record coming out in 2002. The Masked Singer would be her first singing performance in years.