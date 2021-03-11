The Masked Singer Panel May Be Onto Something With Those Seashell Theories

Spoilers are ahead. During its season 5 premiere, The Masked Singer only introduced one woman contestant: Seashell. Her sweet voice and shiny costume are helping her shine brighter than her competitors. Although she was a little shaky at the start of her first performance in season 5, Seashell eventually settled into her rendition of "Listen To Your Heart" with some much needed energy. She's got playoffs material written all over her.
While Seashell’s identity is a tough one to crack, there are some standout clues, many of which had the panel thinking that Seashell became a household name at a young age. She seemed to confirm that theory when she mentioned that she has stage experience. There are quite a lot of former child stars who have also released albums, but a few candidates really stand out when you consider the clues.
Clues That Lindsay Lohan Is Seashell
During the season 5 premiere, guest host Niecy Nash a gift for the panel: a sort of swear jar adorned with pictures of celebrities that the panelists guess every single season, one of which was Lindsay Lohan. She would be a huge get for The Masked Singer, but the presence of her face on the jar could be a misdirect to steer the panel away from obvious Lohan clues.
“No two shells are the same” — the Cluedle-Doo clue from Week 1: Cluedle-Doo delivers clues that only the audience can see and his week 1 clue implies that Seashell is someone who has played twins before. Lohan famously portrayed twin sisters Annie and Hallie in the 1998 The Parent Trap remake.
“Always adrift, I never felt grounded so I found my peace by the shore” from Week 1: Lohan appeared in multiple hits in the early 2000s, including Mean Girls and Freaky Friday, but she took a step back from acting in the 2010s. She reemerged with a 2016 reality TV series after she founded multiple nightclubs and resorts in Greece. That could count as “peace by the shore."
“Always wanted to sing on stage and used to way back in the day” from Week 1: The panel noted that Seashell seemed a little timid at the beginning of her performance, but that it's clear that she experience performing. At the start of her career, Lohan was also a singer and released two albums.
Clues That Jennifer Love Hewitt Is Seashell
Surprisingly, the panel’s first guesses about Seashell’s identity were pretty convincing. Panelist Robin Thicke offered Jennifer Love Hewitt, which is reasonable based solely on Seashell’s height and frame. But there are other signs that point to Hewitt, too.
The cowboy hat from Week 1: Seashell spoke about wearing many hats and the clue package highlighted a cowboy hat. Hewitt has dabbled in music as a singer and she is also a producer. Thicke also pointed out that Hewitt is from Texas, which could explain the cowboy hat.
“Always wanted to sing on stage and used to way back in the day” from Week 1: After her performance of “Listen to Your Heart” by Roxette, Seashell told Nash that she wondered if music was her “true calling.” Before Hewitt landed her breakout role in Party of Five, she released a debut album called Love Songs. She has released three more albums since then, with her last record coming out in 2002. The Masked Singer would be her first singing performance in years.
Clues That Sarah Michelle Gellar Is Seashell
Keeping with the idea that Seashell is a former child star, we could look toward another actress who started out at a young age: Sarah Michelle Gellar. Seashell’s initial clues were pretty vague, but there is some support for the Gellar theory.
“No two shells are the same” — the Cluedle-Doo clue from Week 1: If Cluedle-Doo’s hint means that Seashell has played twins in a previous role, the clue could also apply to Gellar. On Buffy the Vampire Slayer, the actor played multiple versions of Buffy throughout the show’s run. The clue could also refer to Gellar’s role in the CW series Ringer, in which she played two estranged twin sisters.
“Massive tsunami of success” from Week 1: After landing a part on the soap opera All My Children in 1993, Gellar later won a Daytime Emmy for the role before starring as Buffy Summers. She was also cast in cult classic movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. Gellar was constantly working throughout the ‘90s and early 2000s.