Why Niecy Nash Is Suddenly Hosting The Masked Singer

Somehow, we have already made it to season 5 of The Masked Singer. Aside from a few slight tweaks over the last few years (see: the introduction of the Golden Ear trophy), The Masked Singer has kept the same format each season. But now, it’s time to shake things up. There are quite a few changes coming in season 5, but the biggest twist was actually unexpected: a (temporary) new host on The Masked Singer. Actress, comedian, and producer Niecy Nash has temporarily stepped in to fill host Nick Cannon’s diamond covered shoes.
The trailer released for the upcoming premiere of The Masked Singer features Nash making her grand entrance as she is carried onto the stage by the men in black. One familiar face that doesn’t make an appearance is Cannon. The show leaves its audience in the dark (continuing a familiar trend), because Cannon’s absence is not explained at all despite his voiceover being used in the opening scenes. Variety first reported in February that Nash would fill in for Cannon after he tested positive for COVID-19. Per the report, filming for the reality show’s fifth season began on February 4, and Cannon was away for “at least the first few episodes.”
While Nash’s energetic personality is a great addition to the cast which includes Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, and Robin Thicke, don't get too attached. In March, during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nash explained her new hosting duties in past tense. “I was honored to stand in the gap and just be a tiny placeholder for him, for his franchise and his series. It was a great job,” Nash said. She added that the show’s producers surprised her with a supportive video message from her wife Jessica Betts to welcome her into The Masked Singer family.
The amount of episodes divided between Nash and Cannon is unclear, but executive producer James Breen did confirm to Variety in March that Cannon will retake the mic toward the end of the season.
Nash proved she would fit in well with the panel when she joined season 4 as a guest panelist. She also stopped by I Can See Your Voice, Jeong’s other show on Fox, to further show off her sleuthing abilities. Given her comedic timing in current series Claws and past projects like RENO 911!, there was never a doubt that Nash's stint as host would be effortless and hilarious.