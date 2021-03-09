While we can't control the outside world and all of its noise, we can curate the space we call home by investing in things that spark joy and provide comfort. This brings us to an interior trend that's taken over our social media feeds — and, looks as if it's ready to transform our living rooms into a plush wonderland where rough edges don't exist and extra-cushioning is key: cloud furniture.
Taking on the form of overstuffed and often feather-filled sofas, chairs, or ottomans, these dreamy home buys can elevate an otherwise meh room into a marshmallow oasis you'll never want to leave. Although an investment, cloud furniture is streamlined, classic, and oh-so-cozy enough to blend in with any home aesthetic while surviving future design overhauls. Ahead, find a collection of the fluffiest pieces worth sinking into — and, while some cost a pretty penny, we did our best to round out the selection with a few more budget-friendly options.
