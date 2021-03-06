Raya and the Last Dragon is ready to make history as Disney's first animated film about Southeast Asian characters. It's also the first big studio movie with an all Asian cast since Crazy Rich Asians was released in 2018, which is why it makes sense that the Raya and the Dragon voice cast features a mix of CRA alums and other beloved members of Asian American Hollywood.
Kelly Marie Tran, the first Asian woman to have a starring role in a Star Wars film, leads the pack as Raya, a warrior princess who goes on a journey to find the last dragon in the fictional land of Kumandra. Joining her are CRA stars Gemma Chan, Awkwafina, Grey's Anatomy queen Sandra Oh, and plenty of other voices that might sound familiar. (Lost fans in particular are going to want to listen very closely.)
Seeing a Disney animated film with an Asian cast is an exciting step forward for representation in Hollywood, but Raya and the Last Dragon hasn't been without controversy. The casting choices in particular sparked criticism from fans who had hoped to hear more Southeast Asian actors in the film. Tran is Vietnamese American, but many of her cast mates are East Asian. Responding to the controversy, co-screenwriter Qui Nguyen told NBC News that he hoped the "A-list talents" would "help get the attention that this movie, this story, and this message deserves." To that end, here's the who's who of the Raya and the Last Dragon voice cast so you can keep those A-listers straight.