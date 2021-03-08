I Started A Hair-Extensions Empire — Now I’m Giving Away $100K To Women In Need

The core of our mission at Glam Seamless is to empower women, and I want to inspire confidence and resourcefulness through both funding and mentorship, because I know those are hard to find on your own. We all admire beauty, but what we really see is the energy a person carries through their confidence. I don’t really think it has anything to do with how you look — it's about how you feel. We’re going to be doing two rounds of grant scholarships a year to women ages 15 and up within the US. In this first round, we’re giving out 40 different scholarships for $2,500 each. That’s enough to get a business off the ground and change the course of your life.