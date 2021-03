I Started A Hair-Extensions Empire — Now I’m Giving Away $100K To Women In Need

The financial fallout of the pandemic highlights the deep disparities of our country. The bitter irony of poverty is that we feel the least freedom to use our resources creatively when we are in need, but our times of need are the ones that call for creativity most. My dream as an entrepreneur is to see businesses emerge in, by, and for low-income communities. For this to happen, the entrepreneurs will need to come from low-income communities, not outside of them. And these entrepreneurs will need to be resourceful, even courageous, with what little they’ve been given — perhaps a small grant, or even a stimulus check . Even as poverty creates barriers for those trying to escape it, opportunities for innovation and entrepreneurship remain, born out of necessity.