I Started A Hair-Extensions Empire — Now I’m Giving Away $100K To Women In Need

I was 23, the year was 2011, and I was a recent college graduate. I lived in New York City at the time and it was really tough to get a job after the financial crisis. I got an offer to work at an advertising agency, but I ended up turning it down because I just felt intuitively that being stuck in the corporate world was not for me. I wanted to keep in the gig economy. I grew up with a single mother who was in and out of jail on small charges; she had two to three jobs at all times, and she was always hustling, so I think I picked that up from her. (She's since turned her life around and we have a great relationship — we even work together.)