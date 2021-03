So…What’s Next For The MCU After WandaVision?

Fortunately for us, Wanda's new identity as the Scarlet Witch is just one important piece to the puzzle that is Phase Four of the MCU . This is only the beginning of life after Thanos, and WandaVision just set the stage for a sprawling intergalactic, inter-dimensional adventure to tide us over for the next few years. Like the phases that preceded it, this new chapter will likely take a while to reveal just how any of these superhero narratives are all connected — although WandaVision's links are a little more obvious given the nature of Wanda's powers — but the confusion and half-baked theorizing is half the fun!