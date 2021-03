Rae Dunn Didn’t Mean To Start A Cult

Rae Dunn is shy. She’s a quiet person — an introvert . This is how she describes herself to me when we talk on the phone (and then again in a follow-up email), and I understand why she says it: She’s very soft-spoken, modest about her success, and has a gentle sense of humor. For such a shy, quiet person, though, the 58-year-old Dunn has become incredibly well-known over the last decade; in some circles, she’s considered a household name. But even if you don’t know her name, you probably know her work: Her simple crockery is stocked in every TJ Maxx, HomeGoods, Marshalls — all of which are owned and operated by TJX Companies — across the nation. Her designs are instantly recognizable to Rae Dunn insiders and casual shoppers alike: Think mostly cream-colored mugs, plates, and canisters, typically emblazoned with one- or two-word phrases like, “yum,” “family,” and, of course, “but first, coffee,” all written in a delicate, unadorned, hand-crafted font. You may even own a few pieces of her minimalist ceramics yourself without ever having known that there was a real person behind those designs, and that the person is Rae Dunn.